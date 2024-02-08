AP High Court’s Remarks Provide Relief To Clients

Kakinada: Remarks of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on boycott of courts by advocates has led to some of the bar associations in the state giving up their agitation. As a result, lawyers have decided to attend courts.

Kakinada Bar Association president M. Visweswara Rao told Deccan Chronicle that their association met on Thursday and decided to attend courts from February 12.

However, their agitation will continue in different ways like processions and wearing of black badges, until the state government withdraws the AP Land Titling Act.

The decision of the bar association has brought relief to clients, whose cases are pending in courts. Retired additional superintendent of police G. Visweswara Rao is facing a civil suit in one of the courts. He told Deccan Chronicle that lawyers boycotting courts is a great injustice to clients. In certain cases, if the filing of a petition is delayed, it will lead to great injustice for the client. Visweswara Rao said he himself is facing a difficult situation to get justice.

The retired police officer shot off letters to chief justices of the Supreme Court and High Court, apart from president and secretaries of bar council, seeking that they must not entertain advocates absenting themselves from courts.

Visweswara Rao pointed out that when government hospital doctors lunch an agitation, they do attend to emergency duties. Such facility should be available to clients in courts also, when a case is urgent.

He said the paramount responsibility of any advocate is to do justice to the client.