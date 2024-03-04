AP High Court Orders Revision of TET and DSC Exam Dates

Vijayawada: In a decision welcomed by teacher aspirants, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to revise the exam schedule for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT/DSC) exams.

The court mandated a minimum of four weeks between the AP TET and AP DSC 2024 exams, effectively postponing the AP DSC by at least a month. This ruling comes after a petition was filed requesting more preparation time for the teacher recruitment test. The final hearing concluded on February 28, with the judgment delivered on Monday.

The High Court’s order provides much-needed relief to many aspirants who requested additional study time. With the AP TET 2024 for SA (School Assistant) concluding on March 6, the court’s mandate ensures a minimum four-week gap before the AP DSC can be held. Furthermore, the court directed the government to delay the AP DSC for AP TET SGT-qualified candidates until April 2024. The AP TET 2024 SGT (SGT) exam concluded on March 1.

The initial plan by the AP government had scheduled the AP DSC 2024 to commence on March 15 for SA candidates and March 25 for SGT candidates. Notably, the government released notifications for both the AP TET and AP DSC simultaneously, resulting in a limited one-week gap between the SA exams. The court deemed these arguments valid and subsequently ordered the government to implement the minimum four-week gap between the two exams.