AP HC Seeks Counter Affidavits from Govt, Poll oOfficials in Ganta plea

Vijayawada: Justice Krishna Mohan, heading a single-judge bench, issued notices to the state government, the Centre, and the chief electoral officer, seeking their responses before the next hearing on February 19.



Ganta Srinivasa Rao, through his counsel N. Ashwani Kumar, challenged the Speaker's January 23 order accepting his resignation submitted in 2021. Kumar alleged a delay of three years in processing the resignation and attributed malafide intentions to the Speaker's decision. He further argued that the resignation letter was not submitted in person and the Speaker failed to conduct a mandatory inquiry before accepting it.



Taking note of these arguments, the high court directed the service of notices to the Andhra Pradesh legal and legislative secretary, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, and the state's chief electoral officer. All parties have been asked to file counter affidavits before the next hearing.









