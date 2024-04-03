AP HC Relief for Sunitha, Husband in Viveka Case

Anantapur: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has provided relief to former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter N. Sunitha, her husband Rajasekhar Reddy and former investigation officer of CBI Ram Singh.

The court asked police not to take any action against them for four weeks and posted the matter to April 29.



Pulivendula police had filed a case against Sunitha, her husband Rajasekhar Reddy and CBI officer Ram Singh following a complaint by Krishna Reddy, former PA of murdered Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. Krishna Reddy complained that the three are trying to impact witnesses in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Sunitha, Rajasekhar Reddy and Ram Singh then approached the High Court. The High Court directed the police not to take any action in the issue for four weeks and posted the case to April 29.