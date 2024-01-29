AP HC Rejects Interim Stay on Disqualification Proceedings

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court delivered a blow to the four YSR Congress rebel MLAs and an MLC facing disqualification under the anti-defection law. A single judge bench headed by Justice Krishna Mohan refused to grant any interim relief on the notices served to them, paving the way for the disqualification proceedings to proceed.



The petitioners, MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Vundavalli Sridevi, and MLC C. Ramchandraiah, had sought interim stay on the disqualification notices issued by both the Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju. They also requested four weeks' time to submit their explanations regarding the alleged defection.



However, the court dismissed their pleas, directing the Assembly secretary general, Assembly Speaker, and complainant Mudunuri Prasada Raju to file their counter-arguments. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for February 26.











