Top
Home » Nation

AP HC Rejects Interim Stay on Disqualification Proceedings

Nation
DC Correspondent
29 Jan 2024 6:00 PM GMT
AP HC Rejects Interim Stay on Disqualification Proceedings
x
Andhra Pradesh High Court (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court delivered a blow to the four YSR Congress rebel MLAs and an MLC facing disqualification under the anti-defection law. A single judge bench headed by Justice Krishna Mohan refused to grant any interim relief on the notices served to them, paving the way for the disqualification proceedings to proceed.


The petitioners, MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Vundavalli Sridevi, and MLC C. Ramchandraiah, had sought interim stay on the disqualification notices issued by both the Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju. They also requested four weeks' time to submit their explanations regarding the alleged defection.

However, the court dismissed their pleas, directing the Assembly secretary general, Assembly Speaker, and complainant Mudunuri Prasada Raju to file their counter-arguments. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for February 26.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh YSRCP Rebel MLAs Andhra Pradesh High Court 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Amaravati 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X