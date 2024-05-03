AP HC pulls up Sharmila, Sunitha on Viveka murder case







A division bench comprising Justices G. Narendar and V. Gopala Krishna Rao heard a batch of petitions here on Friday filed by Sharmila, Sunitha and Ravi challenging the interim order issued by the Kadapa district court earlier asking them not to involve in making false allegations and resorting to misinformation campaign on the alleged murder of Vivekananda Reddy and on the persons allegedly involved in it.The high court asked the trio how appropriate it would be to talk on the issue and also questioned them as to how they could brand an accused to be a murderer when the trial was still in the process. It also asked them as to how they could claim that the Chief Minister was protecting the alleged murderer and further asked them whether it was not wrong and fell under the preview of a criminal act.The court also asked them as to why they were raising their voice on the issue when the incident took place some five years ago.Moreover, the YSRC’s senior counsel C.V. Mohan Reddy raised objection to the batch of petitions filed stating that they were not maintainable.