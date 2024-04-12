AP HC Expresses Displeasure Over Delay in Giving Details of Cases to Petitioners

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed displeasure at the delay in providing information about the cases booked against the political leaders mainly from Telugu Desam and directed the director general of police to submit details to them by April 16 and posted the next hearing to the same day.

A single judge bench headed by Justice K. Srinivasa Reddy held hearing on a batch of petitions filed by Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, TD national general secretary N. Lokesh and others to provide information to them on the cases booked against them in various police stations so that they could submit such details while filing their nominations to contest in the ensuing polls in the state.

The court observed that the contestants were supposed to mention about the criminal cases booked against them in the nomination papers they submitted to contest in the elections and said that if they failed to do so, they might be even declared ineligible to contest in the elections.

The court issued directions to appoint special officers to get the details of cases and advised the police to use artificial intelligence to get details in two to three hours. He issued an oral instruction to the DGP to start working on the issue to get details and submit them to the petitioners by April 16.