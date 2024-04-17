AP HC Dismisses Petition on Jana Sena Symbol

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition on Election Commission of India (ECI) allocating the glass tumbler symbol to Jana Sena Party for contesting the forthcoming elections.



A single judge bench headed by Justice B. Krishna Mohan delivered this verdict here on Tuesday.

Rajahmundry-based Rashtriya Praja Congress (Secular) founder president Meda Srinivas had filed the petition challenging ECI’s decision to allot glass tumbler as symbol to the Jana Sena.

Jana Sena’s counsel Venugopala Rao argued that the ECI allotted the symbol on first-cum-first-served basis.

ECI’s counsel Avinash Desai said as per rule, an application should be submitted for allotment of symbol six months before completion of term of the assembly comes to an end. The term of the current assembly would end on June 11.



As JS had applied for allocation of the symbol on December 12, it had been taken into consideration, Desai maintained.

Though the arguments had been completed earlier, the High Court had reserved its verdict on April 4 and delivered it on Tuesday.