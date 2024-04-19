Andhra Pradesh Government Schools Float Fun on Vacation-2024 for Students

Vijayawada: Department of School Education is launching Fun on Vacation-2024 for students of Andhra Pradesh during the upcoming summer holidays. This is to ensure that the students use their vacation time constructively and meaningfully.

In this regard, School Education commissioner S. Suresh Kumar organised an online conference on Friday with top officials of the department, including regional joint directors, district education officers, and Samagra Shiksha project coordinators.

On the occasion, the commissioner released a list of programmes and guidelines prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for Fun on Vacation-2024.

Suresh Kumar said the main objective of the programme is to engage students in making their summer vacation an unforgettable experience by focusing on sports, games, arts, vocational skills and creative activities, apart from academics, so that students do not lose their educational pace.

The programme will help students identify their interests, develop curiosity, creativity and imagination, learn teamwork, discipline, life skills and values, and acquire leadership qualities.

The commissioner said physical education teachers (PETs) have been asked to organise various games and sports for interested students. Such physical activity is aimed at children, so that they are healthy and happy.

There will be We Love Reading Competitions (WLRC) with teachers, headmasters and principals to promote reading among students and make it a habit.

Suresh Kumar suggested that school officials could organise the various programmes in collaboration with various charitable organisations, educational institutions, and local community organisations. He asked his colleagues to submit their ideas on Fun on Vacation-2024 on Google Forms using https://forms.gle/73sw7jBbWM4vDrEo6.



