AP Government Promises PRC, says No Interim Relief

Vijayawada: The Group of Ministers led by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana held talks with leaders of government employees on Friday. Satyanarayana said, “Giving Interim Relief is not the policy of our government and a PRC (pay revision commission) will be announced in full.”

The meeting was held at the Velagapudi state secretariat. It discussed the various grievances of government employees in relation to fitment, grant of IR, payment of past PRC dues, payment of DA, GPF, SLS bills etc related to the new PRC.

The education minister, government adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, government adviser (employee welfare) Chandrasekhar Reddy, chief secretary Jawahar Reddy, services secretary Pola Bhaskar, finance special secretary Adinarayana, deputy secretary Chetan and other officers participated in the discussions.

Similarly, APNGO association president Srinivasa Rao, secretariat employees association president Venkatrami Reddy, APJAC president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, employees association president Surya Narayana, APSTU president Sai Srinivas, PRTU president Krishnaiah, UTF president Venkateswarlu, AP TF president Hrudayaraju, teachers association president S Balaji, government drivers central union president S Srinivas and others participated in the talks.

Minister Satyanarayana asked what was needed for IR when PRC was being given.

The minister told the media that giving interim relief is not the policy of their government. This matter has been made clear to the employee leaders.

He said the government could not declare PRC due to Corona hence it announced IR. “The government was planning to regularize the contract employees, but the process was stopped due to court cases.”

Satyanarayana affirmed that employees' dues will be paid before March. Employees have been advised to call off the Chalo Vijayawada protests on Feb 27, he said.

President of the AP NGOs association, Bandi Srinivasa Rao, was disappointed with the talks today. “The talks with the government will continue. Some 49 demands were put before the government. The government said PRC will be paid by July. Our future plans would be based on the actions of the government.”