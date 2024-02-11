AP GMC Collecting Water Samples After Reports Of Contamination

Vijayawada: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is making efforts to resolve issues after reports of drinking water contamination in parts of Guntur.





Officials of the civic body have so far collected 537 samples of water from various areas of the city, starting 4 a.m. on Sunday. They have visited areas including Srinagar, Sarada Colony, Vasantarayapuram, IPD Colony and Sangadigunta. GMC has set up a special call centre with number 0863 - 2345103 for people to report in case they are receiving contaminated water.

One woman died and 19 fell ill after they allegedly consumed contaminated drinking water on Saturday in Guntur. GMC officials led by commissioner Keerthi, along with staff of Guntur Medical College, collected samples from residences during supply of drinking water on Sunday morning. They have found that chlorine percentage in water is appropriate.



Keerthi said three deputy commissioners – Ch. Srinivas, T. Venkata Krishnaiah and D. Venkatalakshmi have been appointed as special officers of areas in which water contamination has been reported. She underlined that engineering and public health officials have been ordered to be on full alert for two more days.



The commissioner talked to victims of water contamination undergoing treatment at the Sarada Colony Urban Health Centre. As a precautionary measure, people of the city have been advised to boil their drinking water before consuming it.



