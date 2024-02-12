AP: Free Coaching and Material Supply to Students for Polycet-2024

Vijayawada: Polytechnic education is the best way for youths to have a bright future, according to the state Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani.

The commissioner said the Polycet-2024 entrance exam for admission in public and private polytechnics in AP will be conducted on April 27. She released the information booklet, pamphlets and wall posters prepared by the AP State Technical Education and Training Council at the central office of the Technical Education Department on Monday.“This is to create more awareness about polytechnic education among the students of the tenth standard,” she said.In this campaign, the benefits of polytechnic education, the employment opportunities for passed students and the salary structure for such jobs will be explained.Awareness camps will be organised in all government and private schools to explain to students about the entrance exam Polycet-2024.“As soon as the Class X exams are over, all 87 government polytechnic colleges in AP would conduct free coaching in English and Telugu medium for the Polycet-2024 entrance exam. The study material designed for the entrance exam will be distributed free of cost.”The commissioner explained that government polytechnic laboratories across the state have been modernised and accommodation facilities for the students have been improved. “The state technical education department is ready to provide better education to the students from this academic year (2024-25) with NBA recognized government polytechnics," she said.Nagarani said agreements have been signed with various industries to provide immediate employment opportunities after completion of their polytechnic education.State Technical Education Training Board secretary Ramana Babu, joint secretary GVVSN Murthy, controller of examinations Janaki Ramaiah, deputy secretaries DSSNV Prasad Babu, Ravi Kumar, Venu Madhav, OSD Ratna Sagar and others participated in the programme.