AP Finance Minister Buggana Inaugurates Roads in Dhone

Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy inaugurated several crucial projects here on Sunday. The projects included inauguration of a road from Kanumakindi Kottala to Ramakrishnapuram in Banaganapalle mandal and another one from KK Kottala village to Bilasargam Caves at a cost of Rs 9.35 crore. The minister also inaugurated a 23-km long double road from Bethamcharla town to Ramallakota via Kolumulapalle, Muddavaram and M. Pendekallu villages worth Rs 41.94 crore.

Buggana also inaugurated key development works in Bethamcherla, amounting to Rs 62 crore. Bhumi Pooja ceremonies for the restoration of Maddileti Swamy and Muchatla Mallikarjuna Swamy temples were also performed with an allocated fund of Rs 8 crore.



After inaugurating a 2.45-km road to Veeraipalle village at a cost of Rs 2.35 crore, the minister assured government support to a mentally challenged girl Anitha, including a house site for her mother Sridevi and family pension.