AP Finance Minister Buggana Inaugurates Roads in Dhone
Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy inaugurated several crucial projects here on Sunday. The projects included inauguration of a road from Kanumakindi Kottala to Ramakrishnapuram in Banaganapalle mandal and another one from KK Kottala village to Bilasargam Caves at a cost of Rs 9.35 crore. The minister also inaugurated a 23-km long double road from Bethamcharla town to Ramallakota via Kolumulapalle, Muddavaram and M. Pendekallu villages worth Rs 41.94 crore.
Buggana also inaugurated key development works in Bethamcherla, amounting to Rs 62 crore. Bhumi Pooja ceremonies for the restoration of Maddileti Swamy and Muchatla Mallikarjuna Swamy temples were also performed with an allocated fund of Rs 8 crore.
After inaugurating a 2.45-km road to Veeraipalle village at a cost of Rs 2.35 crore, the minister assured government support to a mentally challenged girl Anitha, including a house site for her mother Sridevi and family pension.
Buggana also conducted bhumi pujas for the development of tourist facilities at Sri Maddileti Swamy temple, investing Rs 6 crore and for development works of gopuram, flooring, mandapam, devata kalyana mandapam, and ratham renovation of Muchatla Mallikarjunaswamy temple, with an allocation of Rs1.90 crore.
Nandyala MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, ZP chairman Y. Papireddy, Maddileti Swamy temple trust board chairman Ramachandradu, Bethamcherla MP Nagabhushanam Reddy, Bethamcherla municipal chairman Chalam Reddy, state warehousing corporation director Babul Reddy, Valmiki corporation director Muralikrishna, Dhone RDO Maheshwar Reddy, Bethamcherla MRO Jeevan Chandrasekhar, and others participated.
