AP elections: Pawan Kalyan files nomination papers in Pithapuram

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan filed nomination for contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency at Kakinada in East Godavari district on Tuesday.



Pawan Kalyan, who is the president of Jana Sena, took out a massive rally from his residence in Chebrolu to proceed to Pithapuram to file nomination papers at the office of returning officer (RO) in Pithapuram. A large number of party supporters took part in the rally.

Holding party flags, the supporters welcomed Pawan Kalyan all along the rally route on motorcycles and cars. Slogans like ‘Jai Pawan Kalyan…. Jai Jana Sena…’ reverberated the rally. After passing through the main thoroughfares of Pithapuram and its surroundings, the rally concluded at Paadagaya Keshtram enable Pawan Kalyan file nomination papers.