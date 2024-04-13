AP Elections: 19 People Held in Enforcement Drive Conducted in Agency Areas

Anakapalle: As part of enforcement drive carried out in view of general elections in Andhra Pradesh, the district police arrested as many as 19 people for committing various offences including smuggling of marijuana from the agency areas in Visakhapatnam.



Nine kgs of marijuana, half a dozen mobile phones and a bike were recovered from the possession of the persons who were arrested during the drive conducted under the supervision of district Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna.

At Nelimetla junction in Narsipatnam, the police nabbed four persons, who were allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana. On seeing the police, the quartet attempted to escape but the police managed to nab them and seize five kgs of marijuana from them along with four mobile phones.

At Tandava police check-post in Payakaraopet, a separate police team arrested two persons for possessing marijuana. The duo was caught when the police were checking passengers travelling in an APSRTC bus. Four kgs of marijuana and two mobile phones were seized from the arrested persons.

In three separate cases, the police nabbed 13 people for indulging in cockfighting and playing cards at Chodavaram and Sabbavaram in the agency. The police registered cases against them and recovered Rs.8,790 in cash from them.