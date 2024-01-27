AP education tableau shines on Republic Day

Vijayawada: In a vibrant display of Andhra Pradesh's achievements, the state education department's tableau stole the show on Republic Day, bagging the first prize. The Dr YSR Aarogyasri and Grama/Ward Secretariat tableaus followed close behind, securing the second and third positions respectively.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer unfurled the National Flag at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, marking the commencement of the 75th Republic Day celebrations. A dozen mesmerizing tableaus, each representing various government departments and their impactful initiatives, captivated the audience. Following the official ceremony, the tableaus embarked on a journey through Vijayawada's streets, starting at the stadium and winding their way through key landmarks like Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent Junction, and Ramavarappadu Circle. The vibrant spectacle offered a glimpse into the state's progress, development, and commitment to public welfare.





