Andhra University releases notification for AP EdCET 2024

Hyderabad: Andhra University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the notification for AP EdCET-2024 for admissions into two year regular B.Ed and B.Ed special courses.

As per the notification, the examination will be conducted on 8 June and the last date to submit the online application is 15 May.

The University has requested eligible candidates to apply online for the exam with a registration fee of Rs 650 for General, Rs 500 for BC and Rs 450 for SC/ST candidates.

Interested candidates can tune into the official APSCHE website for more details.



