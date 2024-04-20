Top
Andhra University releases notification for AP EdCET 2024

DC Correspondent
20 April 2024 5:48 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Andhra University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the notification for AP EdCET-2024 for admissions into two year regular B.Ed and B.Ed special courses.

As per the notification, the examination will be conducted on 8 June and the last date to submit the online application is 15 May.
The University has requested eligible candidates to apply online for the exam with a registration fee of Rs 650 for General, Rs 500 for BC and Rs 450 for SC/ST candidates.
Interested candidates can tune into the official APSCHE website for more details.


