AP: EC Transfers Anantapur DIG Ammi Reddy
Anantapur: The Election Commission of India on Monday transferred Anantapur DIG RN Ammi Reddy.
The commission has also directed that the officer should handover the charge to the officer immediate below in rank and the officer should not be assigned to any election related works till completion of simultaneous elections to the Legislative Assembly.
It also further requested that a panel of three eligible police officers against the incumbent post.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story