AP e-office Project Being Upgraded

Vijayawada: Information Technology secretary Kona Sasidhar on Wednesday said the state government’s e-Office Project will undergo upgradation from May 17 to May 25.

He explained that e-office has been initiated by the Government of India and is being implemented by all central and state governments and organisations. The project is aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in government processes and service delivery.

Sasidhar said the upgradation process is being completely handled by NIC and the state government has no direct role in it.