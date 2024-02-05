AP Doctors Threaten Closure Of Hospitals For Fulfillment 10 Demands

Vijayawada: Indian Medical Association has warned the AP government that a state-wide strike would follow if it does not accept the doctors’ ten demands including release of Arogyasri dues. IMA state president Dr. Jaya Chandra Naidu said doctors’ strike would force hospitals to remain defunct for an indefinitely long period.

The threat was issued at a press conference organised by IMA, government doctors association, specialty hospitals association, private nursing homes association and junior doctors’ association.

Jayachandra Naidu as also president of government medical association Dr Jaya Dhir, IMA state general secretary Dr P Phanidhar, another functionary Dr G Nandakishore, private nursing homes association president Dr Srinivas, specialty hospitals association vice president Dr Ramesh, and junior doctors association secretary Dr Chaitanya spoke.

The leaders explained that in 2008, the then chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy amended the state doctors, hospital staff and hospitals protection act to facilitate arrest of those who attack doctors on duty, under non-bailable sections, jail them for two or more years. But, this provision has not been implemented yet.

The second demand is to follow procedures for registering cases against doctors and hospitals when patients die in hospital. The Supreme Court judgments and the National Medical Commission standard operating procedure (SOP) should be invoked and a circular must be issued to all police stations to act accordingly, they said.

The third demand is to introduce a uniform policy for registration of hospitals. The fourth is that charges for collection of medical waste from hospitals should be decided by the state Pollution Control Board in consultation with the IMA, at the state medical advisory council meetings. There should no more be any arbitrary imposition of charges.

The fifth demand is that sufficient equipment be installed in government hospitals and fire prevention measures should be discussed and formulated in consultation with IMA for issuing the Fire Exemption Certificate. The amendment of the provision to have its renewal once in five years, from two years as was the case, is objectionable, IMA and others say.

Sixth, a provision should be made for electing the members of AP Medical Council by cancelling the nominated system. The seventh demand is that recommendations given by the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to government doctors should be implemented immediately.

The eighth demand is that promotions should be given to government doctors based on the length of their service, not on merit. The ninth demand is payment of dues of Arogyasri network hospitals within a specified time-frame. Tenth, package charges of treatments in hospitals providing Aarogyasri services should be increased.