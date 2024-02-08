AP Deputy CM Says Naravaripalli A Stockyard Of Red Sander Logs

Vijayawada: Deputy chief minister K. Narayana Swamy on Wednesday went on to allege that all red sanders smugglers are from the clan of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. He went on to charge that during the TD rule, the whole Naravaripalli had been the stockyard of red sandalwood logs.

Addressing the reporters at the Media point in the State Legislative Assembly, the deputy CM accused Chandrababu of building a Rs 600 crore palace in Hyderabad. Saying the TD chief has only developed himself, he asked what development has the former CM carried out in Chittoor during his four-decade-long political career.

Narayana Swamy lauded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for making him, an SC community MLA, the Deputy Chief Minister. He slammed Chandrababu for not giving any chance to SCs in the TD cabinet.



The Deputy CM maintained that Chandrababu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan only represent the rich, Jagan Mohan Reddy has done a lot of good for the poor by introducing numerous welfare schemes.



Narayana Swamy went on to accuse TD-supported yellow media of being hell bent on running a false propaganda against the YSRC government. The media stooped so low that it has tried to create differences within the CM’s family members.



He declared that in the upcoming elections, YSRC led by CM Jagan will win all the 175 seats in AP.