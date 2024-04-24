AP: Court Sends Prime Accused in Stone Pelting Case to 3-day Police Custody

Hyderabad: A court in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday pronounced three days police custody to prime accused Vemula Satish Kumar (19) in the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stone pelting case.



Police arrested Vemula Satish Kumar on April 17 from an apartment located in RR Peta, following the norms. The accused was produced before the court on April 18. According to the police, the accused gave a voluntary confessional statement, implicating another individual as an instigator who conspired to kill the Chief Minister by hurling a sharp-edged stone at sensitive area.

