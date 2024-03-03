AP CM YS Jagan to Visit Vizag on March 5



District collector A. Mallikharjuna reviewed arrangements for the visit on Saturday, inspecting key locations like the Radisson Blue Hotel, V-Convention Hall, and the helipad near Rushikonda Haritha resorts. The focus of the visit is a programme titled "Vision Vizag," which aims to engage prominent industrialists and business leaders.

In a separate meeting, state industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath informed that the "Vision Vizag" programme will see the Chief Minister engaging with around 2,000 people from various sectors, including industries, IT, real estate, education, healthcare, logistics, and tourism. The discussions will centre on the government's vision for the future of Visakhapatnam and programs underway to achieve it.





