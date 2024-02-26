AP CM YS Jagan to Visit Pamarru

Vijayawada: In anticipation of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Pamarru on Thursday for the Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme, district collector P. Rajababu has directed officials of various departments to ensure that all arrangements for the CM’s are made meticulously.

Accompanied by Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and several district officials, the collector visited the venue of the public meeting, helipad and the designated route of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s road show.

Anticipating a large turnout, arrangements are being made to supply ample drinking water to those attending the meeting.

District SP Adnan Nayam Asmi, joint collector Gitanjali Sharma, and ASP (Admin) G. Venkateswara Rao were among those present.

