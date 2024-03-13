AP CM Pays Homage to 14th Century Poetess Molla

Government whips Varudu Kalyani, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy and AP Salivahana Corporation chairman Mandepudi Purushottam participated in the programme.



State government recently passed orders recognising Molla’s birthday as an official government programme.

Atukuri Mollamamba, who lived from 1440 to 1530 AD, is the poetess who translated Ramayana into Telugu language. Popular as Molla Ramayana, it is still one of the simplest of the many Ramayanas written in Telugu. She wrote in simple Telugu and used Sanskrit words very rarely.



Poets who had written earlier than her, like Potana, used Sanskrit words freely in their works

Molla is the second female Telugu poet of note, after Tallapaka Timmakka, wife of Tallapaka Annamayya, popular as Annamacharya.



Identified by her caste, she is popularly known as Kummara Molla and Mollamamba or Molla.

Andhra Pradesh government had erected a statue of her on the Tank Bund in Hyderabad, along with statues of other great Telugu personalities. A movie Kathanayika Molla has also been made about her, with Vanisri playing the lead role.



