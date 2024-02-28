AP CM Jagan’s Disproportionate Assets Case: CBI Court Gets Time Till April 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given more time to the CBI Court at Hyderabad to dispose of 129 discharge petitions, pending in 20 cases, registered by the CBI and ED in relation to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets and other cases to April 30. Around 127 out of 129 discharge petitions were filed by Jagan Mohan Reddy, V. Vijaysai Reddy and all other accused arrayed in the FIRs registered by CBI and ED, requesting the court to discharge them from the cases. These petitions have been pending before the CBI Court for years together.

Earlier, the High Court took the issue as suo-moto case and directed the principal special judge for CBI cases on December 15, 2023 to decide the discharge petitions in all the twenty cases within two months.

But, the principal special judge had on February 15 submitted to the High Court registry that the dictated portions are transcribed and hard copies are prepared. They run into approximately 13,000 pages. On account of the voluminous records and statements of numerous witnesses, the CBI court judge sought extension of time. Considering the request, the High Court extended the time to dispose of the matter by April 30.