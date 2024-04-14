AP CM Jagan’s Attack Case: Police Rely on CCTVs to Identify Accused

Andhra Pradesh: The investigators probing the case related to the attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Saturday night are relying on footage collected from surveillance cameras installed near a school in Ajith Singh Nagar where the incident occurred.



Special police teams, which were formed immediately after the incident, already collected footage from the closed circuit surveillance cameras (CCTVs) to identify the persons behind the incident. Drone cameras were also used on Sunday to identify whether anyone was hiding inside the school or its adjoining areas.

A separate police team collected the details of history-sheeters and those having criminal background in Ajith Singh Nagar and other areas in Vijayawada to question them in connection with the incident. One more team interacted with shopkeepers and residents near the school to recognize the persons involved in Saturday’s attack.