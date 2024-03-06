AP CM Jagan to Disburse Financial Assistance of Rs 5,060.49 Crore into Bank Accounts of 26,98,931 Women Beneficiaries

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would release the last tranche of YSR Cheyutha of his five-year-term at Anakapalle on Thursday and address a public meeting.

YSR Cheyutha would be organised across the state in a festive atmosphere for 14 days from March 7. The CM would disburse a financial assistance of Rs 5,060.49 crores into the bank accounts of 26,98,931 women beneficiaries via online mode in Pisinikada, Anakapalli district.

The chief minister said, “Our government has provided a total financial assistance of Rs 75,000 to each woman beneficiary in the past four years at the rate of Rs 18,750 per annum to each of these beneficiaries belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities in the age group of 45 to 60 years, under YSR Cheyutha. The idea was to handhold them and to provide them livelihood opportunities.”

With this, the total financial assistance provided till now by the government under YSR Cheyutha alone works out to Rs 19,189.60 crore, including the present disbursal of Rs 5,060.49 crore. Assistance is provided to 26,98,931 eligible women to benefit over one crore people across the state, officials said.

Officials said YSR Cheyutha provides complete freedom to eligible women to use the amount deposited in their bank accounts for any purpose. “This is a flexible scheme that allows women the liberty to use the disbursed amount for any micro and small-scale enterprise, livelihood activity or other needs.”

To those who wish to set up any enterprise, the government is hand holding them and providing full support. The government is providing technical, banking and marketing support to women beneficiaries through livelihood opportunities such as starting grocery shops, rearing cows, buffaloes, sheep and goats. Entrepreneurship is backed by the government by arranging tie-ups with reputed multinational companies and banks.

MoUs entered with reputed multinational companies like ITC, HUL, P&G, Reliance and banks ensure that quality goods are supplied to the beneficiaries much below the market price. Necessary training is provided to women in marketing techniques. Assistance is provided to them to get loans from banks.

Among the beneficiaries, 1,69,018 are running grocery stores, and 85,630 are running textile stores, officials said.

By setting up YSR Cheyutha Mahila Mart, the Jagan-led government is providing quality goods to women beneficiaries at a lower price and providing training in marketing techniques to turn them into successful entrepreneurs. It has so far provided loans of Rs 6,266.82 crore through Sthreenidhi and banks to such women.