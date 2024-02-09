AP CID Rescues 1,506 Child Labourers, Reintegrates 897 into Schools

Vijayawada: The AP CID with the help of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit rescued 1,506 children who were working as child labourers and of them 897 were successfully reinterred into government schools by carrying out raids and taking up rescue operation in 2023.

At a programme held at Nagarjuna University auditorium on Thursday to mark ‘Commemorated Bonded Labour Day’ and the first anniversary of ‘Operation Sveccha,’ officials from the departments including about, police, AHTU and CID women protection Wing from all over the state gathered to advance the programme further and also to recognise the service of the best performing teams to rescue the children.

AP CID additional DGP N. Sanjay, CID SP of women protection I cell K.G.V. Saritha, joint commissioner of labour Lakshmi Narayana and several senior officials were present.