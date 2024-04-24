AP CEO Recommends To ECI For Action Against Naidu For Poll Code Violation





Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has recommended to the Election Commission of India to initiate action against Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on charges of violation of model code of conduct.



The YSRC lodged complaints to the state election authorities about TD chief Naidu making unsavoury remarks against the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing a series of meetings as part of Praja Galam programme. Out of the total number of complaints, the state election authorities served notices to Naidu on 18 complaints.



The election authorities received explanation only for a few notices while there was no response to some other notices. Accordingly, the state election authorities were not satisfied at the explanations given by Naidu for some notices with regard to violation of poll code and accordingly, the CEO sent a letter addressed to the ECI principal secretary Avinash Kumar recommending necessary action on Naidu.

