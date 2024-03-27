AP CEO Meena says Offline Permission for Poll Campaign to be Given on Encore Portal

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena reviewed the implementation of model code of conduct in AP and the polling-related arrangements made by the district election officers, through a video conference he held from here on Wednesday.

Meena asked the DEOs to allow display of hoardings at the permanent offices of political parties after checking the stability of the structure supporting such hoardings. As for the temporary offices set up by the parties for the elections, the CEO said only a banner measuring 4x8 feet and a party flag can be allowed.Underlining the importance of obtaining prior permission for various programmes as part of electioneering by political parties at least 48 hours in advance on Suvidha portal, the CEO said offline permission could also be given based on the urgency after entering details on the Encore portal.As for the election norm that parties should obtain prior permission for door-to-door campaigns, the CEO said representatives of parties requested for a reconsideration of the norm. The issue has been referred to the Election Commission and “we will find out what the other states are doing in this respect.”On granting permission to political parties to undertake their publicity campaign, he suggested to the DEOs to follow the ECI guidelines and the norms incorporated in the AP Municipal Corporations Act, GHMC rules etc.He advised the DEOs not to permit display of publicity material by the parties on the commercial space belonging to the government and public sector institutions. Allot space for hoardings along the side of national highways and main roads on an equal basis, he told the DEOs.