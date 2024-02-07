AP Cabinet Meets Today for Vote-on-account Budget

Vijayawada: The AP Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet on Wednesday to consider the Vote on Account Budget for year 2024–25, before it is presented in the State Legislative Assembly and State Legislative Council later during the day.

Chief secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy has issued a note in this regard on Tuesday. He said the council of ministers will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

The cabinet will consider the vote-on-account budget and other proposals if any.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the vote-on-account budget in the assembly. Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath will present the same in the council.