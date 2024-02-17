AP: Buggana announces plans for restoring 1513 AD Gundala Temple

Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath has announced plans for rejuvenation of S. Gundala Chennakesava Swamy temple, built around 1513 AD during the rule of Sri Krishnadevarayalu.

Despite its historical significance, the temple has faced deterioration over time. The YSRC minister regretted that previous rulers of modern times had even neglected the basic task of constructing a road leading to the temple, making it inconvenient for devotees to visit the sacred site. In this regard, he pointed to Telugu Desam Party's pre-election promises, including rebuilding of Gundala temple in 2014.



Inaugurating the Kalyana Mandapam constructed on the temple's premises at a cost of Rs 5 crore, Rajendranath highlighted that this is the second such facility in the state after Pulivendula. He applauded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for preserving the Gundala temple's history with sanction of Rs 4.04 crore.





Anticipating job opportunities with the temple's development, the minister unveiled a plan for building cottages at the temple, resembling those in Srisailam and Tirumala devasthanams. He mentioned the imminent flow of Krishna water to Gundala and the success of water storage projects in villages.



Rajendranath also inaugurated development projects at Nagaravanam in Dhone, including Eco-Education and Eco-Training centres costing Rs 3.80 crore. He inspected construction of the national-level Driving Training and Research Centre in Kothakota, emphasising on the need to complete it swiftly.



Further, the minister inaugurated the Rs 3 crore tourism facility at Vengalampalli tank in Peapully mandal. Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, zilla parishad chairman Y. Papireddy, AP Meat Corporation chairman A. Sriramulu, Dhone mandal parishad president Regati Rajasekhar Reddy and municipal chairman S. Rajesh participated in the programmes.