AP Branding Central Schemes as of State: BJP

Vijayawada: BJP state spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma has accused the YSR Congress government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of branding central government schemes as YSRC government’s initiatives.



Addressing media here on Sunday, she underlined that welfare done for people is nothing more than spending on advertisements in the papers and claiming that the central schemes as the state government’s own.



Yamini Sarma alleged that injustice has been done to DWACRA women. Further, YSRC government has failed to do justice for Anganwadis workers during the past five years.



The BJP leader went on to charge YSRC government with making drugs and ganja freely available in AP. She pointed out that IAS and IPS officers are responsible for conducting elections smoothly. But some of them are working in favour of the government. She claimed that she has evidence in this regard.

Yamini Sarma said that there are no good roads in the state, no industries and unemployment has increased. Whatever funds the central government is sending are being diverted by the state government.



She asked people to vote for the NDA coalition if they want real welfare and development in Andhra Pradesh.



