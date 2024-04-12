Top
Anakapalli: Avanti College Bus Accident Kills One

Srinivas
12 April 2024 8:25 AM GMT
Anakapalli: Avanti College Bus Accident Kills One
Boy killed, 10 hurt as college bus rams into roadside tiffin centre at Kasimkota. (By Arrangement)

Anakapalli: A 12-year-old boy died while 10 others suffered injuries after a speeding engineering college bus rammed into a roadside tiffin centre near Baiyavaram under Kasimkota police station limits on Friday.

The incident triggered mild tension in Baiyavaram as irate locals vandalized the windscreen of the bus.

The Kasimkota police said the incident occurred when Avanthi Engineering College bus crashed into the people, who were having breakfast at the tiffin centre resulting in the death of the 12-year-old boy identified as Ghouse Mohinuddin. Mohinuddin and his family members were having breakfast before heading towards Pithapuram when the mishap occurred, the police said.

The police said that of the 10 injured, the condition of two persons was critical and added that the injured were admitted to two seperate hospitals – NTR government hospital and Ushasri hospital.

The police said a case was booked against the bus driver for driving the bus in a negligent manner and took him into custody and further investigation is on.


