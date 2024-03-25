AP BJP to launch poll campaign on April 5

Vijayawada: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has entered into a partnership with Telugu Desam and Jana Sena in the state, will kickstart its poll campaign across the state on April 5.

BJP state wing president D. Purandeswari, who is contesting from the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, will launch her campaign in her constituency on April 5 while all other contestants will start their campaigns in their respective constituencies on the same day. Out of a total 175 Assembly and 25 LS segments in the state, the AP BJP has got a share of 10 Assembly and six LS segments as part of its alliance. BJP national leadership has already announced the names for six Lok Sabha seats and while the contestants for the 10 Assembly segments will be announced shortly.

Top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda and several other leaders are expected to campaign for the party ahead of the polls. However ahead of the campaign, the AP BJP leaders want the party leadership at the Centre to clarify its stand on four major issues including development of capital city Amaravati, completion of Polavaram irrigation project, sanction of Visakha railway zone and the fate of the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the party sources said. They also wanted to drive home the message to voters about the benefits of a ‘double-engine’ government, if TD-JS-BJP alliance is elected to power in the state and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting elected for a third term at the Centre.











