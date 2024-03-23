AP BJP Leaders File Complaint to Cyber Cops on Fake Purandeswari's Letter

Vijayawada: AP BJP leaders on Friday lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police seeking action against those who had generated a fake resignation letter in the name of their party chief D. Purandeswari.

AP BJP state minority morcha president Sheik Baji said according to the fake letter Purandeswari had quit the party as she was implicated in the Visakhapatnam drugs seizure case following her links with the importer of the consignment, Sandhya Aqua Export Company.

He said that they were condemning spreading of such fake news and added that they had even complained against those who had trolled the fake letter. He said that a fake Twitter account was created in the name of their party chief for spreading the misinformation.

He alleged the role of YSR Congress social media wing for generating such fake letter.