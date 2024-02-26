Top
AP BJP Awaits High Command Decision on Alliances, Welcomes New Member

25 Feb 2024 6:56 PM GMT
AP BJP Awaits High Command Decision on Alliances, Welcomes New Member
Andhra Pradesh BJP unit chief Daggubati Purandeswari (Photo: DC File)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari reiterated that the party’s national leadership will decide on potential alliances with Telugu Desam (TD) and Jana Sena (JS) for the 2024 elections.

Both TD and JS have announced candidates for 99 assembly seats, leaving 76 still undecided.

BJP leaders are actively working in all 175 assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha segments.

Purandeswari expects the alliance and seat-sharing decisions to be finalised soon.

Golagani Ravi Krishna, an NRI and Golagani Charitable Trust chairman, joined BJP.

Purandeswari welcomed him at the party office, highlighting his service-oriented programs and potential to strengthen the party in Vijayawada West constituency.

Purandeswari emphasized the importance of communicating the central government's development initiatives and allocated funds to the public.





