AP Bans Fishing in Sea from April 15 to Promote Breeding

Vijayawada: AP government has banned fishing in sea for two months from April 15 to preserve mother fish and shrimp during their breeding season. The aim is to promote growth of their offspring and ensure sustainability of marine aquatic life.

The ban on fishing, imposed annually, will remain in force till June 14, according to an order issued by state fisheries commissioner A. Suryakumari on Wednesday.

Violation of the prohibitory order is punishable under Section (4) of the Andhra Pradesh Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, 1994. The boat with all its materials of fishing will be confiscated and a fine imposed. Further, facilities extended by the government like diesel oil subsidy will be withdrawn.

The fisheries commissioner said a vigil will be maintained by fisheries department, Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, Indian Navy and revenue officials. There will also be regular patrolling during 61 days to ensure strict implementation of the ban.