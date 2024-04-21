Hyderabad: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu distributed B forms to 144 MLA and 17 MP candidates in the upcoming elections, Candidates from all the districts of the state assembled at the TDP chief’s residence in Undavalli on Sunday. He asked the candidates to deligently work towards the state’s reconstruction and provided guidance on election strategy. He urged all the party leaders and the cadre to cooperate the party’s success in the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.





