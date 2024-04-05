AP Assembly Polls: Jana Sena Changes Railway Kodur Candidate

Visakhapatnam: The leadership of Jana Sena has changed its candidate from the Railway Kodur (SC) assembly constituency in Annamaya district.

Earlier, the party had announced that Yanamala Bhaskara Rao will be its candidate from the constituency reserved for members of the scheduled caste community.

However, the party has decided to nominate Arava Sridhar as the JS candidate from Kodur.

The party says the decision to affect a change has been taken after careful consideration of field reports and inputs from district leaders. Jana Sena leadership, including Pawan Kalyan, examined the situation and decided to change the candidate.

Further, the JS leadership has announced that Mandali Buddha Prasad will be its nominee from Avanigadda constituency in Krishna district. After thorough deliberations with party seniors, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan approved the candidature of Buddha Prasad from Avanigadda.

A decision on the party’s candidate from Palakonda (ST) seat in Parvathipurm Manyam district is expected to be made within the next two days. JS informed media that the party is evaluating potential candidates before finalising its nominee from Palakonda.











