AP Assembly Budget Session To Last Four Days

Vijayawada: The state assembly’s Budget Session that started on Monday would conclude on February 8. The Business Advisory Committee, which met on Monday, decided to end the budget meetings after fourth days’ sitting.

The Telugu Desam chose to boycott the meeting, claiming that the government made false statements through the governor's speech.

Despite this, the Assembly proceeded with its agenda. On Tuesday, the motion of thanks for the governor's speech will be deliberated. On Wednesday, the Budget would be presented in the Assembly. The government decided to reserve the last day for the Budget discussions and introduction of various bills.

Governor Justice S. Abul Nazeer addressed the Assembly explaining the welfare, development and achievements of the YSRC government. After the Governor’s speech, the Assembly was adjourned to Tuesday and the BAC meeting was held under the leadership of Speaker Tammineni Sitharam

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Jogi Ramesh attended the meeting. Usually, the opposition will join the BAC meeting and put forward their proposals. But TD boycotted the BAC meeting.

TD leaders said the Jagan-led government was telling lies in the assembly and they sought continuation of the present session for at least a week.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the vote-on-account for the financial year 2024-25 in the Legislative Assembly at 11 am on Wednesday. Like last year, deputy chief minister Amzath Basha is likely to introduce the mini-budget in the legislative council. After the BAC meeting, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had a meeting with the Speaker.