AP Ahead in Introducing Population Management Policy To Escape From Aging Population crisis:CM

New Delhi: With abundant resources, skills and increasing employment opportunities in India reverse migration will begin soon, observed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Stating that Indians played a crucial role in the development of several countries the Chief Minister noted that Indians can be found across the world. India is progressing rapidly because it was quick to adopt reforms in technology and telecommunications, he added.

Speaking on the topic “Technology – Governance – The Future” at Raisina Dialogue Conference organized by Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi today, the Chief Minister said that the knowledge and expertise of Indians in IT sector are well recognized globally.As around 60 percent of global capability centers (GCCs) have come to India reverse brain drain inevitable, he added.He said that India is making rapid progress in green energy production.

Commenting on population management the Chief Minister said that many countries are facing aging problem with increase in elderly population steps are being taken in advance to escape from the potential risk. He stated that in southern Indian states, where the total fertility rate is around 1.5, the government is introducing a population management policy to increase it to 2.1. Awareness is being created encouraging families to have two or more children and several incentives will be provided to families having more than two children.

He suggested that countries facing aging populations should focus on population management policies. As part of the initiative, the government has decided to provide Rs 25,000 financial assistance for the birth of a third child along with a monthly support of Rs 1,000. Incentives such as child care leave are also being considered.

The Chief Minister said that Amaravati will be developed as a Creative City. Plans are underway to establish Drone City, Aerospace City and Electronics City in the capital region.He noted that the healthcare sector will see major transformations in near future. Technologies such as drone ambulancesare now becoming reality.

With AI data centers, Andhra Pradesh will become a destination for Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing, he said. The state has been developed as a business-friendly destination with modern infrastructure, ensuring that investors receive approvals without delay.

Chandrababu Naidu also announced plans to establish a Global Leadership Center in Amaravati.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, intellectuals, experts and strategists from 110 countries participated in the programme.

Raisina Dialogue invited a state Chief Minister for the first time since it's inception in 2016. Receiving the invitation from Raisina Dialogue, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu attended the conference and shared his views.