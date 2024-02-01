Ants Invade Dead Body At Jammalamadugu Mortuary

Anantapur: Non-functioning of the freezer box at the Jammalamadugu government hospital mortuary in Kadapa district led to ants invading the dead body of 16-year-old girl that had been preserved in the box.

Sources said the girl had committed suicide at her residence in BC Colony of Jammalamadugu town on Monday. Her body had been shifted for post mortem. However, the post mortem could not be conducted on the same day and it was postponed to Tuesday. The girl’s body was kept in a freezer box in the mortuary.

Family members were shocked to see the girl’s body invaded by ants. They staged a protest following which hospital superintendent Dr. Rafiq Sha rushed to the spot and ordered a probe into the issue.

The superintendent observed that the freezer box had been functioning when they put the body of the girl inside. “We will take action after getting the inquiry report,” Dr. Rafiq stated.