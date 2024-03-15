Anticipatory Bail to Avinash: CBI Asked to Clarify on Plea to Cancel Bail

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the CBI, Dr Suneetha Narreddy and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in a petition filed by Shaik Dastagiri, who approached the High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Avinash Reddy in the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The court had granted Avinash Reddy anticipatory bail.



Dastagiri, an accused-turned-approver, complained that Avinash Reddy was trying to hurt him and his family members, which was like directly threatening witnesses.



In two other two bail petitions, filed by Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy and Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, both accused in the Vivekananda murder case, the Telangana High Court issued notices to CBI and Dr Suneetha. The two accused, who are in jail for quite some time, requested the High Court to grant them bail.







