Anti-Drone Shield For Lord Jagannath’s Srimandir In Odisha’s Puri To Bolster Security

Nation
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
17 Sept 2025 12:30 AM IST

The state police have taken a zero-tolerance approach to drone activity near the 12th-century shrine, declaring the area a potential “no-fly zone.” Sources said the upcoming system will jam and neutralise high-frequency signals, instantly rendering drones inoperative within its range.

Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath, in Odisha’s Puri.—Image By Arrangement

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to strengthen security at the Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath in Odisha’s Puri, will soon deploy an advanced anti-drone system capable of disabling any unauthorised aerial intrusion over the shrine and its vicinity.

The state police have taken a zero-tolerance approach to drone activity near the 12th-century shrine, declaring the area a potential “no-fly zone.” Sources said the upcoming system will jam and neutralise high-frequency signals, instantly rendering drones inoperative within its range.

The decision was finalised during a high-level review meeting chaired by Central Range DIG Dr. Satyajit Naik. Senior police officers, including superintendents of police (SPs) from seven districts, attended the meeting, which focused on law-and-order preparedness for the upcoming festive season.

“The anti-drone equipment will neutralise drone signals and prevent any unauthorised flights. The government is also working on formalising a no-flying zone around the temple,” Dr. Naik said.

The deployment of the system forms part of a larger master plan to strengthen security during festivals, when the temple witnesses a heavy influx of devotees. Once operational, the technology will create an electronic shield around Srimandir, ensuring that no drone can breach its sanctity or compromise safety.

