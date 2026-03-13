Anti-Conversion Bill Tabled In Maharashtra Assembly

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday tabled the ‘Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026’ in the Legislative Assembly, aimed at preventing forceful and fraudulent religious conversions in the state.

Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar introduced the Bill in the House. Following its introduction, senior BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar urged Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to allow a detailed discussion before the legislation is passed.

Mr. Mungantiwar described the proposed law as a “revolutionary step” for Maharashtra and said the House should deliberate on it thoroughly. He noted that he had earlier introduced a private member’s Bill on the issue in 2008, 2012 and 2025. “A permission should be given for a detailed discussion over this Bill,” the senior BJP legislator said.

According to the Bill, individuals intending to convert to another religion will be required to give a 60-day prior notice to the district magistrate. After the conversion, both the individual and the person or institution facilitating the conversion must submit a declaration to the competent authority.

The statement of objects and reasons attached to the Bill states that incidents of forceful and organised religious conversions have been reported in several parts of the country, often targeting vulnerable sections through inducements.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the statement, said, “Instances of religious conversions which are forceful, involuntary or caused by influencing free consent of the citizens have been increasing and are being carried out in organized manner by various institutions. Many instances of mass conversion have come to light where gullible persons have been forcefully converted from one religion to another by offering any gift, gratification, easy money or material benefit either in cash or kind, employment, free education in school or college run by any religious body or institution, promise to marry, better lifestyle, divine healing, etc. These instances are causing disturbance to public order in the State and are affecting social harmony. Individuals or families are susceptible to unlawful conversions due to their social and economic vulnerability in the society. Such vulnerable sections of the society need protection from the State. The existing laws are not sufficient to tackle various issues arising out of such religious conversion.”

The government said the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution is subject to public order, morality and health, and that the Supreme Court has held that the right to propagate religion does not include the right to forcibly convert another person.

The statement also noted that Maharashtra currently does not have a law regulating such conversions, while several other states — including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu — have enacted similar legislation.

“The state government constituted a special committee headed by the Director General of Police to examine legal issues related to religious conversion. After studying laws in other states, the committee recommended enacting a similar law in Maharashtra,” the statement of the bill said.

The proposed legislation seeks to prohibit religious conversions carried out through allurement, misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion or other fraudulent means.

The Bill states that a converted person, their parents, siblings or close relatives may lodge a complaint with the police regarding an unlawful conversion, and it will be mandatory for the police to register the complaint. Police officers may also take suo motu cognisance if they find a conversion has taken place in violation of the Act.

Offences under the proposed law will be cognisable and non-bailable, and investigations must be conducted by a police officer not below the rank of Sub-Inspector.

The Bill proposes up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for unlawful religion conversion. Cases involving minors, women, persons of unsound mind, or members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes may attract up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Mass conversions would also invite up to seven years’ imprisonment and a Rs 5 lakh fine, while repeat offenders could face up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Institutions found violating the provisions of the law may face cancellation of registration, imprisonment of up to seven years for those in charge and a fine of Rs 5 lakh, along with denial of government financial assistance.

The proposed law also includes provisions for rehabilitation support for victims of unlawful conversion and measures related to the maintenance and custody of children.