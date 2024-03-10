Anti-CAA protests intensify in Assam as AASU stages hunger strikes across the state

Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Sunday staged a hunger strike all over the state with the central committee hosting the hunger strike at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati city starting from 6 am, demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This 12-hour hunger strike was participated by 30 tribal groups.

A similar hunger strike was organised at Dibrugarh, Bilasipara, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Nalbari, Chiradeo and other district headquarters.

The AASU asserted that the CAA poses a threat to the cultural and demographic fabric of Assam. They further highlighted the need for the government to reconsider its stance on the contentious law.

In a show of solidarity, 30 national organisations endorsed the hunger strike, emphasising the widespread concern and opposition to the CAA.

The Dibrugarh district committee of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) along with 30 other organisations while staging the hunger strike warned the government of intensifying the ant-CAA movement in the Upper Assam districts.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged those opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to approach the Supreme Court for redressal of their grievance rather than taking up agitations.

While voicing his support for the Act, Mr Sarma said that many are opposed to it and there is a need to accommodate both points of view. He clarified, "In Assam, there are two sections of people, some support the CAA and I am one of them, and there are many who oppose it.”

Citing the example of the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) (IMDT) Act, the CM said, "A large section of people was opposed to it. It got scrapped by the Supreme Court and not by any agitation."

Urging those opposed to CAA to seek legal recourse, he said, "It was already taken to the Supreme Court but was not listed as rules were not framed. The minute the rules are notified, the case will be ready for argument and hearing."

"Instead of disturbing peace and tranquillity of the state, people must go to the court and ventilate their grievances," he said, adding that the SC is a neutral body and will listen to logical reasoning.