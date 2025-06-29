Another ‘Reclaim the Night’ likely in Kolkata

Kolkata:The city may witness another 'Reclaim the Night' protest, a vigil that spread from social media to a movement on the streets after an on-duty doctor's rape and murder at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year, this time against the student's gangrape at South Calcutta Law College.

The hint became evident from a social media post by Rimjhim Sinha, a social science researcher who had designed the unique campaign for the first time for justice into violence against women that put the ruling Trinamul Congress on a backfoot.



She wrote on Facebook, “Onek Barabari Hoyeche. Abar Kolkata Sohorke Kapiye Tola Dorkar. (Lot of Excess has happened. Kolkata city needs to be shaken up again).” Sinha also gave a call to march to Kasba police station for a gathering at 4 pm on Sunday over the law student's gangrape. An announcement is expected there.



While TMC swung into the defensive mode after its leader’s arrest for his direct role in the crime, Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra blamed the victim on Saturday, leaving his party stumped amid the opposition parties’ agitation and attacks.



He said, “If the girl won't have gone there, the incident won't have happened. If she would have informed anyone before going there or taken some friends with her, this won't have happened. I feel that the individual, who perpetrated the crime, took the advantage of the situation.”



During the day, state BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar was arrested at Gariahat by the police for protesting the crime. BJP president J.P. Nadda constituted a four-member fact-finding committee to visit the college and submit its report to him. The panel has Satyapal Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Biplab Kumar Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra.