Another Racehorse Dies In Raipura stable

BHOPAL: Another racehorse in Raipura stable in Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh died, taking the death toll of the studs in the firm to nine, officials said on Wednesday.

The horse, identified by its new tag 894, in the Raipura stud firm died on Tuesday evening following a paralytic stroke, deputy director, state veterinary department, Dr Prafulla Moon told this newspaper.

According to him, the animal suffered a paralytic stroke and suddenly collapsed on Tuesday morning. It could not be saved despite best efforts by the veterinary doctors.

With this, the death toll of horses in the Raipura stable increased to nine.

Eight racehorses died between May seven- May 13.

They were among 57 racehorses that were transported on road to Raipura stable from Hyderabad in the first week of May.

The death of eight racehorses had triggered outcry among the animal activists leading Jabalpur district collector Deepak Kumar Saxena to order a probe into it.

“There are now 48 surviving racehorses in the firm and five-six of them appeared to be sick”, Dr Moon said.

He said a team of veterinary doctors from Jabalpur veterinary college are visiting the stable everyday for checkup of the horses in the firm.

According to him, samples of 51 of 57 horses were earlier sent to the National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) at Hisar in Haryana for Glander disease test.

Samples of 49 horses were found negative while reports of two others are still awaited.

“Out of 48 surviving horses, four are sick. Two of them are suffering from nasal bleeding and blood is detected in the urine of two others”, the caretaker of the firm Sachin Tiwari told this newspaper.

He claimed that all the surviving racehorses barring the four are in good health.

According to Mr. Tiwari, a veterinary doctor from Mumbai was called to treat the horse with tag 894 after it collapsed suddenly. But it could not be saved despite best medical treatment, he said.

Of the 48 surviving horses, 12 are thoroughbred and the remaining 36 are Marwaris.

Thoroughbreds are a British breed developed for racing, while Marwari horses, native to Rajasthan, are known for their distinctive ears and endurance.

The racehorse died on Tuesday was of thoroughbred breed, Mr. Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, a three-member team of veterinary doctors, constituted to probe into the death of the horses in Raipura stable, on Wednesday submitted a 300-page report to Mr. Saxena, sources said.

In another related development, a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against Hyderabad-based Suresh Paladugu, linked to racehorses, and caretaker Sachin Tiwari has been filed in the Jabalpur high court by the animal activist Simran Issar.

The PIL may come for hearing after the summer vacation of the court, sources said.

Regarding the speculation of relocation of the surviving horses to Hyderabad, a senior Jabalpur district officer said the proposal could be considered only after disposal of the PIL in the court.